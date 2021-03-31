YOU COIN (YOU) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and $2.59 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

