Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 19,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 54,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

About Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH)

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

