Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report sales of $150.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $151.40 million. Calix reported sales of $101.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $599.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $603.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $674.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

NYSE:CALX opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. Calix has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $48.78.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calix by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 75,086 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Calix by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after acquiring an additional 355,071 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Calix by 78.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Calix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

