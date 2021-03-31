Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce sales of $153.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.20 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $150.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $527.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.65 million to $536.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.10 million to $594.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $431.81 million, a PE ratio of 151.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

