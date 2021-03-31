Zacks: Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report $124.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.18 million to $125.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $145.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $496.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.76 million to $504.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $516.27 million, with estimates ranging from $509.26 million to $522.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

