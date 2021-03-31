Zacks: Analysts Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.90 Million

Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce sales of $407.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $402.60 million to $416.10 million. Koppers reported sales of $401.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

KOP has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Koppers by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. Koppers has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $743.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

