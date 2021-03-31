Zacks: Analysts Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $122.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.37 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIXT stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.74 million, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

