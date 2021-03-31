Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. Amcor posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Amcor by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 365,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,360. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. Amcor has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

