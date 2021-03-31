Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.87 Million

Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post $188.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.00 million to $191.80 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $182.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $827.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $833.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $886.30 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 0.93.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.