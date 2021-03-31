Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Million

Analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report $22.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the highest is $30.29 million. Omeros reported sales of $23.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $97.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.35 million to $105.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $70.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OMER traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $732,074 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 9.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

