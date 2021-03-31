Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,966.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.73. 457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,667. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

