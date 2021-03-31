Zacks: Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Million

Brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to announce sales of $2.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $4.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $6.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.04 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

ASMB opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,000 shares during the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,476,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 152,492 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 686,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

