Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. Insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$10.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 million, a PE ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

