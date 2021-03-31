Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.41. Willdan Group reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 276.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $256,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $41,883.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 328,380.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 31,925.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. 1,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,319. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $478.83 million, a P/E ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

