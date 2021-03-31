Zacks Investment Management Acquires 7,459 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 over the last ninety days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $113.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

