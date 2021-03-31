Zacks Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 164.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,335 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.08% of Innoviva worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 82.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 39,926 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Innoviva by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,867,912 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innoviva stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

