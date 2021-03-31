Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 130.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after acquiring an additional 563,556 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,226,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,419,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $96.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.