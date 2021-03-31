Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 17.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $86.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

