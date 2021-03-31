Zacks Investment Management Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 157.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.