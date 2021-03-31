Zacks Investment Management Invests $1.29 Million in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,629 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 96,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

