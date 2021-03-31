Zacks Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.10% of City worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in City by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of City by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital increased its position in City by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

City stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.67. City Holding has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.