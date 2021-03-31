Zacks Investment Management Purchases 30,638 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.12% of Conduent worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Conduent by 2,130.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 1,747,427 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $3,331,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 64.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,387,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 542,742 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $2,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,115.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

