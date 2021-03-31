Zacks Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of American Woodmark worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,384,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after buying an additional 135,299 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.98 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

