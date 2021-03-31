Zacks Investment Management Sells 16,546 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,546 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.38% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,798.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $198,443.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,266.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,414 shares of company stock worth $1,217,399. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

