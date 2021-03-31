Zacks Investment Management Takes $1.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,198,000.

EFNL opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.