Zacks Investment Management Takes $1.14 Million Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,415 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth $228,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

