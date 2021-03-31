Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $137.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.63 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.75.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $1,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,585.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,500. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.54.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

