Zap Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Zap has a market capitalization of $62.40 million and $3.58 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zap has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00049808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.27 or 0.00631503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026249 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

