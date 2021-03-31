ZClassic Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.84 million and $15,504.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00263863 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00069127 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00085591 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 130.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,156,484 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

