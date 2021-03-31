Zcoin (XZC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,217.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.14 or 0.03261083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.70 or 0.00332168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.76 or 0.00908099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.14 or 0.00415661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.97 or 0.00363016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00263456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00023351 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.