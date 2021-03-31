Zealium Market Cap Hits $47,663.72 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Zealium has traded 73.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $47,663.72 and approximately $293.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00029753 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,095,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,095,296 tokens. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

