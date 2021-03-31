Zeepin (ZPT) Market Cap Hits $755,468.29

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $755,468.29 and $107,880.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 109.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00061183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.47 or 0.00335054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.87 or 0.00811813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00086598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00029545 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

