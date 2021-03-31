Zen Protocol Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $750.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $544.44 or 0.00923474 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00093486 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.