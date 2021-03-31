ZEON Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. ZEON has a market cap of $17.57 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00049808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.27 or 0.00631503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026249 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.