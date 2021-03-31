Zero Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Zero has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $44,305.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00264539 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00069522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00089344 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,827,998 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.