Zero Utility Token Price Tops $2,683.70 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $136,502.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be bought for $2,683.70 or 0.04533811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 491,379% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00062316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.00814166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00031123 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.