Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Zero has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $49,651.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.12 or 0.00257418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00086445 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000775 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 126.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,825,088 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

