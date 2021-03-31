ZeroSwap Hits One Day Volume of $18.01 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 65.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00002526 BTC on exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $58.05 million and $18.01 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 439,713.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00061914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $182.89 or 0.00309548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.95 or 0.00822484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00047983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00082089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00031084 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

