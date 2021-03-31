Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches Market Cap of $123,709.03

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $123,709.03 and approximately $7,048.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,364.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.78 or 0.00921054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.56 or 0.00376599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002103 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,742,351 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.