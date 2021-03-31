Zeusshield (ZSC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,605.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $620,469.54 and approximately $6,605.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00046739 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 12,388.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00038692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00643463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

