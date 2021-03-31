ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Up 23.8% This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $494,529.47 and approximately $720.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00050229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.23 or 0.00633422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026219 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

