Zilla Trading 25.7% Higher This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $454,201.62 and $7,996.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.80 or 0.00636385 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 5,941.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00018601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.