ZIMBOCASH Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $5.98 million and $34,112.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 642,549.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00063025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00309948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.35 or 0.00850887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030738 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,522 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

