Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.79. 36,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,258. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.86. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $170.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,007.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

