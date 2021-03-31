ZINC (ZINC) Hits Market Cap of $130,149.12

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. ZINC has a market capitalization of $130,149.12 and $607.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.54 or 0.00638069 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,754.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00017934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026540 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

