Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $1.64

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.60. Zomedica shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 108,213 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.
Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)
There is no company description available for Zomedica Corp.
