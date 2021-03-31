Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $1.64

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.60. Zomedica shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 108,213 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 223,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

There is no company description available for Zomedica Corp.

