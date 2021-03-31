ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $32.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

