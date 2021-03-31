Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ZFSVF opened at $429.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.06. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $279.81 and a twelve month high of $442.65.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.