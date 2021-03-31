Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $1.10 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

