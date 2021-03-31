Zynecoin Market Cap Tops $11.54 Million (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and $238,333.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zynecoin has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.42 or 0.00642406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00067635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

ZYN is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.